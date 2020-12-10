Saturday, Nov. 28

INCIDENT — At 5:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of West Carmen Lane and South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 2300 block of North Tree Line Drive.
INCIDENT — At 10:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 700 block of West Rainer Way.
INCIDENT — At 10:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of North Railroad Avenue and West Taylor Street.
ARREST — At 9:36 p.m., Nicasio Bautista, 39, was arrested in the 1900 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery and disorderly conduct.
