Saturday, Nov. 28

Saturday, Nov. 28

  • Updated

INCIDENT — At 5:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of West Carmen Lane and South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 2300 block of North Tree Line Drive.

INCIDENT — At 10:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 700 block of West Rainer Way.

INCIDENT — At 10:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of North Railroad Avenue and West Taylor Street.

ARREST — At 9:36 p.m., Nicasio Bautista, 39, was arrested in the 1900 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery and disorderly conduct.

