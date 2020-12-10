You have permission to edit this article.
Saturday, Nov. 21

  • Updated

INCIDENT — At 7:21 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 2600 block of South Del Sur.

ARREST — At 12:12 a.m., Alberto Munguia, 29, was arrested in the 500 block of South Pine Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.

ARREST — At 9:11 a.m., Cayce Rocco, 24, was arrested in the 500 block of West McElhaney Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.

