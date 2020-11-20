You have permission to edit this article.
Saturday, Nov. 14:

INCIDENT — At 3:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 200 block of East Grant Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 200 block of East Grant Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a kidnapping near the intersection of West Cook Street and South Western Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 11:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of stalking in the 600 block of East Alvin Avenue.

ARREST — At 3:38 a.m., Geovane Perez-Ortiz, 26, was arrested in the 1400 block of East Church Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.

ARREST — At 8:01 p.m., Gabriel Balderas, 35, was arrested in the 1800 block of South Flora Way and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant and false imprisonment.

