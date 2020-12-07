You have permission to edit this article.
Saturday, Nov. 14

INCIDENT — At 12:02 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block alley of North C and D streets.

INCIDENT — At 11:35 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a located/recovered stolen vehicle in the 700 block of East Laurel Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 11:54 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a stolen vehicle in the 600 block of North Sixth Street.

INCIDENT — At 2:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with no injuries near the intersection of South C Street and East Locust Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with no injuries near the intersection of West Pine Avenue and North O Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:33 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a located/recovered stolen vehicle in the 300 block of West College Avenue.

