Saturday, Nov. 14

INCIDENT — At 12:02 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block alley of North C and D streets.
INCIDENT — At 11:35 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a located/recovered stolen vehicle in the 700 block of East Laurel Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:54 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a stolen vehicle in the 600 block of North Sixth Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with no injuries near the intersection of South C Street and East Locust Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with no injuries near the intersection of West Pine Avenue and North O Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:33 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a located/recovered stolen vehicle in the 300 block of West College Avenue.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
