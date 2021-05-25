INCIDENT — At 9:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1300 block of West Beacon Way.
ARREST — At 3:45 a.m., Gabriela Moran, 19, was arrested in 300 block of West Creston Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and threats.
ARREST — At 4:09 a.m., Miguel Guzman, 36, was arrested on a warrant in the 700 block of West Fesler Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Santa Maria Police received 12 reports of fireworks.