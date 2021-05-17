INCIDENT — At 2:19 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 1700 block of South Biscayne Street.

INCIDENT — At 2:36 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Harding Avenue and North Dejoy Street.

INCIDENT — At 4:17 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of North Mary Drive and West Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 500 block of Blosser Road.

INCIDENT — At 10:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 1000 block of East Henry Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:36 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of North East and East McElhaney avenues.

Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0