INCIDENT — At 2:19 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 1700 block of South Biscayne Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:36 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Harding Avenue and North Dejoy Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:17 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of North Mary Drive and West Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 500 block of Blosser Road.
INCIDENT — At 10:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 1000 block of East Henry Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:36 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of North East and East McElhaney avenues.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.