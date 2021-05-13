INCIDENT — At 9:23 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 400 block of North J Street.
ARREST — At 5:50 p.m., Saul Buenrostro, 19, was arrested in the 200 block of North E Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a firearm, kidnapping, domestic violence and threats.
ARREST — At 5:53 p.m., John Clemons, 66, was arrested in the 1500 block of North H Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.