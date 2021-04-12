INCIDENT — At 12:43 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of East Fesler Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:42 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1300 block of Yale Place.
INCIDENT — At 3:14 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 900 block of West Donovan Road.
INCIDENT — At 10:22 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1800 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 11:26 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 400 block of West Agnes Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 3:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 3500 block of Santa Maria Way.
INCIDENT — At 6:42 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 900 block of West Cook Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of South Western Avenue.
ARREST — At 4:34 p.m., Sophia Hampton, 36, was arrested in the 100 block of East Grant Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery.
ARREST — At 5:05 p.m., Isidro Lomeli, 23, was arrested in the 1000 block of East Betteravia Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and witness intimidation.
ARREST — At 10:58 p.m., Allen Achterberg, 34, was arrested in the 600 block of Hartnell Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and threats.