INCIDENT — At 4:25 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 100 block alley of North B and C streets that resulted in officers contacting and counseling the individual.
INCIDENT — At 7:01 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury in the 200 block of West North Avenue that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 8:15 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 800 block alley of North F and G streets that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 3:56 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 400 block of North First Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:59 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 400 block alley of North I and J streets.