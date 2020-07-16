Saturday, July 4 (Report previously unavailable)

Saturday, July 4 (Report previously unavailable)

INCIDENT — At 11:50 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an arson in the 1500 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 2:47 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into an occupied dwelling in the 500 block of East Tunnell Street.

INCIDENT — At 3 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 400 block of Benwiley Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:52 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1400 block of North School Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of North Teelynn Avenue and Hidden Pines Way.

INCIDENT — At 10:52 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the area of West Chapel and North Pine streets.

* Santa Maria Police received 190 reports of fireworks.

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

