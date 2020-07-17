Saturday, July 11

INCIDENT — At 1:26 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 200 block of North E Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:48 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an attempted homicide in the 1000 block of West Olive Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 7:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 300 block of North N Street.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
