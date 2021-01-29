INCIDENT — At 1:09 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the area of West Sonya Lane and South Depot Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:15 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 800 block of Raaberg Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 600 block of East Central Avenue.
ARREST — At 3:35 a.m., Felipe Chavez, 34, was arrested near the intersection of North Broadway and West Williams Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty, with possible injury or death, DUI and driving without a license.
ARREST — At 8:39 a.m., Robert Walker, 37, was arrested in the 800 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 4:56 p.m., Joshua Camarillo-Sanchez, 22, was arrested in the 800 block of West Raaberg Way and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon, torture and parole violations.