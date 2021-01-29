INCIDENT — At 7:26 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 500 block alley of North F and G streets.
INCIDENT — At 9:13 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 800 block of West Apple Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1000 block of North Seventh Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 400 block of North Second Street.
ARREST — At 5:40 p.m., Raymond Gaitan, 18, was arrested in the 1300 block of North H Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, witness intimidation and probation violations.