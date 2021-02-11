INCIDENT — At 11:56 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of elder abuse in the 1300 block of North V Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:38 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 400 block of North Second Street, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 8:44 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 100 block of North M Street.
ARREST — At 6:53 a.m., Chad Myers, 47, was arrested in the 4000 block of Capella Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm.
ARREST — At 6 p.m., Ronald Mudica, 36, was arrested in the 1000 block of East North Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.