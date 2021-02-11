INCIDENT — At 1:53 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun near the intersection of East Columbia Drive and South Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 5:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 800 block of West Mariposa Way.
INCIDENT — At 9:02 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of East Church Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 800 block of South Haslam Drive.
INCIDENT — At 9:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 400 block of East Park Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of South Broadway and East Stowell Road.
INCIDENT — At 10:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 1200 block of North Mary Drive.
ARREST — At 4:20 a.m., Michellee Galindo-Dimas, 24, was arrested in the 1500 block of North Pine Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.