INCIDENT — At 12:38 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 2700 block of South Santa Barbara Drive.

INCIDENT — At 10:53 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of East Betteravia Road.

INCIDENT — At 5:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 200 block of Town Center East.

INCIDENT — At 7:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a homicide in the 900 block of West El Camino Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 800 block of West Mariposa Way.

