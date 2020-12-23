You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saturday, Dec. 12

Saturday, Dec. 12

  • Updated

INCIDENT — At 1:06 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalker in the 300 block of East Monroe Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:27 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 8:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 600 block of East Alvin Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:40 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into the air in the 1700 block of South Depot Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 500 block of West Taylor Street.

ARREST — At 9:46 a.m., Alberto Venegas, 23, was arrested in the 200 block of West Fesler Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and probation violations.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jon A. Tobin
Obituaries

Jon A. Tobin

Jon A. Tobin left this world suddenly on Dec. 3, 2020 in San Luis Obispo at the young age of 48. He was born in Santa Maria to his loving pare…

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News