Saturday, Dec. 12

INCIDENT — At 1:13 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of South U Street and West Olive Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:28 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury in the 1000 block of West Laurel Avenue.
ARREST — At 11:37 a.m., Christopher West, 33, was arrested in the 600 block of West Central Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony vandalism, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer with additional force.
ARREST — At 6:54 p.m., Carlos Guzman, 32, was arrested at Lompoc City Jail and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, obstruction and DUI.
