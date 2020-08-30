Saturday, Aug. 22

ARREST — At 1:51 p.m., Isacc De Luna, 20, was arrested near the area of Harris Grade Road and Burton Mesa Boulevard and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, resulting in bodily injury; driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%, resulting in bodily injury; driving without a license and operating a vehicle in a grossly negligent manner.
ARREST — At 6:26 p.m., Jose Eduardo Martinez, 32, was arrested in the 400 block of North M Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of false imprisonment; brandishing a weapon, non-firearm; threatening a crime with intent to terrorize, battery, possession of paraphernalia and a warrant.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
