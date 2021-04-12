INCIDENT — At 1:46 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with unknown injuries in the 1000 block of East Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:49 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 2500 block of South San Miguel Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:22 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon near the intersection of North Smith and West Chapel streets.
INCIDENT — At 3:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of North Broadway and West Taylor Street.
ARREST — At 2:04 a.m., Serena Aguilera, 18, was arrested in the 1700 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 8:23 p.m., Elizabeth Larsen, 41, was arrested in the 1300 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force.