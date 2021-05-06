INCIDENT — 2:35 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 200 block of North E Street.
ARREST — At 2:19 p.m., Michael Rivera, 42, was arrested in the 1400 block of East Ocean Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 7:33 p.m., Leopoldo Perez, 18, was arrested near the intersection of West Maple Avenue and North M Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of participating in a criminal street gang, vandalism, resisting an officer with additional force and disorderly conduct.