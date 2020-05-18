Satellite hacking challenge shifts to fully virtual event

Washington, D.C. (AFNS) -- The Department of the Air Force and Defense Digital Service (DDS) planned satellite hacking challenge, the Space Security Challenge 2020: Hack-A-Sat, is pivoting to an entirely virtual event. This decision comes after DEF CON 28 formally cancelled in-person events in 2020 due to coronavirus precautions.

The two-phase Hack-A-Sat includes an online qualification event held from May 22-24, 2020 and a final virtual event scheduled for Aug 7-9, 2020. During the final, participants will be challenged to reverse-engineer representative ground-based and on-orbit satellite system components to overcome planted “flags” or software code. The top three teams to overcome the most flags will win prize money for their contribution to the research community.

Despite a transition to all on-line, the Air Force, Space Force, and DDS will continue partnering with DEF CON’s Aerospace Village to virtually showcase the team’s mission: build a diverse community committed to promoting and developing aerospace cybersecurity expertise and knowledge through positive collaboration among all stakeholders. The satellite hacking challenge itself is designed to focus security researcher’s skills and creativity on solving aerospace system cyber security challenges.