Just like the Braves football team did in the game against St. Joseph, the Lompoc voters showed up for Week Six.
In what was a back-and-forth battle, the Lompoc contingent fought off the one from Orcutt Academy, leading QB Cameron Iribarren to the Player of the Week award for Week Five.
Iribarren received a total of 1,002 votes across all three of our sites. (As of this posting, Iribarren had 312 votes on santamariatimes.com; 406 votes on lompocrecord.com and 284 on syvnews.com).
Orcutt Academy's QB Max Daniels was right behind Irbarren with 818 total votes. (Daniels had 357 votes on santamariatimes.com; 236 on lompocrecord.com and 225 more on syvnews.com).
Arroyo Grande's James Gilmet finished third in the voting with 483 votes.
This is the first time this season from a school besides Righetti has won the honor.