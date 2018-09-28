Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Lompoc's Cameron Iribarren carries the ball against St. Joseph. Iribarren was voted the LCCN Player of the Week with over 1,000 votes in week five. 

 Len Wood Staff

Just like the Braves football team did in the game against St. Joseph, the Lompoc voters showed up for Week Six.

In what was a back-and-forth battle, the Lompoc contingent fought off the one from Orcutt Academy, leading QB Cameron Iribarren to the Player of the Week award for Week Five.

Iribarren received a total of 1,002 votes across all three of our sites. (As of this posting, Iribarren had 312 votes on santamariatimes.com; 406 votes on lompocrecord.com and 284 on syvnews.com).

Orcutt Academy's QB Max Daniels was right behind Irbarren with 818 total votes. (Daniels had 357 votes on santamariatimes.com; 236 on lompocrecord.com and 225 more on syvnews.com).

Arroyo Grande's James Gilmet finished third in the voting with 483 votes. 

This is the first time this season from a school besides Righetti has won the honor. 

Joe Bailey is the sports editor at Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Contact him with tips and story ideas at jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com or (805) 739-2239. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/jbaileysmsports

