Councilwoman Etta Waterfield hopes to build on 15 years of public service as she seeks re-election to the City Council.
A transplant to the Central Coast from Arizona, Waterfield moved to Santa Maria in 1985. In 1991, she worked for the Santa Maria Valley Economic Development Association where Waterfield said she grew to love the process of helping businesses expand into the city and prosper.
“Back then, you had heavy manufacturing, industrial — pretty much everything that made the country turn and that’s what they had,” Waterfield said. “I went to work for them, and anytime you work for economic development, you also have to work with the political part of it. No matter what you do, you’ve got to get things approved. You got to go through the system, whether it’s federal, state, county or city.”
The 2018 council elections — which will be held Nov. 6 — will be the first under a district system. Waterfield and attorney Rafael Gutierrez are running for the 4th District position, which represents the southeast portion of the city. The seat for the 3rd District — which encompasses the southwest part of the city — is also up for election. Both council seats will have four-year terms.
In the early 2000s, Waterfield was appointed to the Planning Commission, which she credits with kindling her drive for public service.
“I was a Planning Commissioner for 11 years and that spark just ignited into a fire,” Waterfield said. “It was a career I never even thought of going into until I got into it and I loved it. And that got me on a jump-start with me doing what I’m doing now. ”
Waterfield also noted how the Planning Commission shaped her experience as a councilwoman during the past four years.
“I am so glad I had that knowledge coming into the City Council seat — that’s very important to have under your belt because there are so many terms you don’t understand,” she said. “I learned something new every day with the Planning Commission.”
Waterfield said she hopes to continue with work the current City Council has begun, like completing the Enos Ranch development.
“Politics is a love/hate relationship for me. I love it more than I hate it and I’m having fun while achieving good things for the city.”
The goal, she said, is to try to get as much possible done while spending few public dollars.
“One of the things that I’m most proud of in Santa Maria is that we’re not in debt,” Waterfield said. “You build a library, you pay as you go. You build Fire Station 5, you pay as you go. You don’t take bonds out, you don’t go into debt for any of these things.”
Waterfield spent much of her working life in Santa Maria advocating for business and economic development, and she said hopes to continue that mission, should she get elected. One project, in particular, she hopes to see come to fruition is the reopening of a customs office at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
“I have this dream — Santa Maria airport is the second-largest airport west of the Rockies by landmass,” Waterfield said. “We have so many acres out there and what we have around here is all the ag. And the product that comes out of the ag fields has to be shipped to other countries.
“They do that either by railroad or big trucks going to L.A., going to processing at LAX,” Waterfield continued. “It would great if customs could come in here and we could just pick what we pick out of our fields, driving it a few miles and able to get that put on airplanes and shipped to whatever country it needs to go to. That would cause so much revenue for the city of Santa Maria. I know we have a hard time getting commercial airlines here, so you got to think outside the box.”