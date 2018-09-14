A Santa Maria man wanted for a probation violation was shot with a foam projectile and arrested Thursday after he allegedly resisted arrest and refused deputies' commands to show his hands.
At around 7 a.m., members of the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office's Compliance Response Team (CRT) learned that 35-year-old Saam Massoudi, of Santa Maria, was hiding out at a home in the 1900 block of Estriga Court, a department spokeswoman said. Massoudi had a no-bail warrant for his arrest for not abiding by the terms of his probation.
Based on the CRT’s investigation, officers obtained a search warrant for the residence to arrest Massoudi, who is on probation for being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine for sales, the sheriff's spokeswoman said.
Massoudi was the subject of a prior barricade at the same residence in October 2017, when he was arrested after an hourslong standoff, which involved officers deploying tear gas into the home and evacuating several nearby houses.
The CRT was assisted by members of the Sheriff’s Special Investigations Bureau, Criminal Investigations Bureau, a California Highway Patrol K-9 team, a sheriff’s K-9 team and deputies assigned to the Santa Maria patrol station.
Sheriff’s personnel forced their way into the home and found Massoudi barricaded in a back bedroom, the spokeswoman said. Massoudi allegedly refused to comply with deputies’ commands to show his hands and remove himself from his barricaded position. Officers then fired a single less-lethal foam projectile, which struck Massoudi in his torso, the spokeswoman said.
Massoudi was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, heroin and drug paraphernalia, the spokeswoman said. He was treated at a local hospital for an abrasion and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of resisting arrest, possessing heroin, possessing methamphetamine, possessing drug paraphernalia, in addition to his arrest warrant.
He is being held without bail.