A Santa Maria man was arrested Sunday by Santa Maria Police after he allegedly stabbed someone in the upper torso.
Around 2 a.m., a 37-year-old Hispanic man and Santa Maria resident walked into Marian Regional Medical Center with several nonlife-threatening stab wounds to the upper torso, according to a department spokesman.
The victim was not identified.
Officers responded and determined the location of the stabbing was in the 700 Block of South Curryer Street, the spokesman said. After the crime scene was located, officers obtained information which led them to the suspect in the case, 37-year-old Ramon Gonzalez, of Santa Maria.
Gonzalez was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781.