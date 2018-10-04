If elected to the Santa Maria City Council, grocery store manager Raymond Acosta hopes to advocate for reduced city spending and lower taxes.
Acosta, who was born in Orange County, moved to Santa Maria when he was 15 and graduated from Righetti High School. Acosta — now a store manager at FoodMaxx — has worked for the grocery chain for 27 years.
“I think the neat thing about working in an environment like this is you get the opportunity to talk to so many people,” Acosta said. “That’s what inspired me to run for City Council — you meet so many different people from so many different backgrounds — you get to really know the heart of people here.”
The 2018 council elections — which will be held Nov. 6 — will be the first under a district system. Acosta, Councilman Dr. Michael Moats and nonprofit development manager Gloria Soto are running for the 3rd District position, which represents the southwest portion of the city. The 4th District seat, which represents the southeast part of the city, is also up for election in November. Both council seats will have four-year terms.
Acosta said his No. 1 priority if elected is trying to reduce property taxes and other fees.
“You have to lower the property taxes — they are way too high,” Acosta said. “For example, I pay $600 a year just on school bonds. I pay $4,000 a year just on property taxes. To me, some of the property taxes aren’t necessary. I think we got to lower the cost of living here. How can we lower the cost of basic necessities for people like water bills, light bills, property taxes, DMV and gas taxes — that’s my first thing.”
Acosta said he believes reducing the cost of living would help all the city’s residents.
“If you lower the cost of living, you can help senior citizens, migrant families, small businesses, just by pulling back some of the expenses people pay every month,” Acosta said. “If you were able to take 40 bucks less out of a family’s pay each week, that’s gas for a car, that’s groceries for a family.”
Acosta said the city needs to have a strong focus on public safety as well.
“If people see that it’s affordable here, they're going to come here. And if they know if a safe environment, they’re going to want to live here.”
Though Acosta said he is hesitant to support an additional tax, he said he would support Measure U.
Measure U, which was first passed in 2012, imposed a quarter-cent sales tax in Santa Maria. The 2018 version of Measure U — which will be voted on in November — raises the rate to 1 cent and removes the sunset clause.
“I’m going to support that measure but I don’t think we ever should have got to that,” Acosta said. “If our local officials and those who are running the city were doing a better job, we wouldn’t need it. But I’m going to support it because policemen and firemen are a vital part of our community.”
Acosta said he hopes to advocate for more youth recreation options, particularly a skatepark on the north side of town. “I’d love to see a skatepark,” he said. “It gives kids something to do. There’s nothing over here except for them to fool around and get in trouble.”