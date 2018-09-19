A proposed mixed-use project that would combine sober living and counseling was approved by the Santa Maria Planning Commission during its Wednesday meeting.
The initial project, which involved converting one two-story building at 819 W. Church St., had received approval from commissioners in 2017. The building was destroyed in a fire in April before the conversion was complete.
The planned development permit that was amended Wednesday allows an expanded version of the original project, increasing the floor space from 3,300 square feet to 4,800 square feet. The permit also allows the applicant, Jeff Jeffery, to convert a second mixed-use building located to the east, at 117 S. Benwiley Ave., as an additional transitional housing and counseling facility.
On Wednesday, the project was approved on a 4-0 vote, as Commissioner Tom Lopez recused himself due to a business relationship with the applicant.
Senior Planner Frank Albro said that while some of the building’s residents — which will be made up of those struggling with substance abuse disorders — may have criminal records, only nonviolent offenders will be allowed. The project calls for both facilities to be staffed 24 hours a day and equipped with security cameras to provide supervision and oversight over the premises.
Both proposed facilities will offer a structured program for participants with short-term housing, ranging from one to six months. The Church Street facility will have eight bedrooms and house up to 17 people, while the residential component of the Benwiley Avenue building will house up to 10 people.
All the residents will be male, Jeffery said.
The project proposed nine parking spaces at the Church location and seven spaces at the Benwiley building. Planning officials said the project shouldn’t negatively impact parking since the facility's residents will not be allowed to have vehicles.
The building’s architecture will be in a contemporary style with exterior materials consisting of stucco, wood siding and metal siding.
The previously approved project allowed modifications to provide for office space, four bedrooms, three counseling/meeting rooms, a kitchen, dining area, living room and bathrooms. The expanded size maintains the office space and common areas while increasing the residential area to eight bedrooms.
Commissioners Kelly White O’Neill, Tim Seifert and Robert Dickerson asked that Jeffery remove one space from each parcel and create a landscaped area with benches for the facility’s residents.
“They’ve got to have a space outside where they can go, and I don’t see it,” Seifert said.
Jeffery agreed to modify the project’s plans to accommodate the increased landscaped area.