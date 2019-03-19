The third annual Noah Scott Memorial Golf Tournament is scheduled for Sunday at the Mission Country Club in Vandenberg Village.
At press time, there was one team spot opening left. There were about 10 dinner tickets still available. Dinner starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Mission Club.
All of the proceeds raised from the tournament will go to the Noah Scott Foundation.
Scott, a Lompoc native and youth baseball standout, was diagnosed with leukemia on July 14, 2016. Scott lost his battle with cancer on June 30, 2017.
The golf outing will be in a shotgun start format and registration begins at 11:30 a.m. Tournament play begins at 12:30 p.m. Entry includes cart, range balls, grab bag, tee prizes and dinner. The tickets for the dinner are $15 and must be purchased by Thursday.
There will also be a live and silent auction taking place from 4 to 7 p.m. Live auction will start at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, including interested golfers who want to sign up and play, contact Andrew Jones at (805) 588-3075 or email Jones.andrew@lusd.org. For information on the auction, call Tonya Baird at (805) 588-6644 or email tbaird12@yahoo.com.
The foundation is also auctioning off a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Taxes and registration will also be paid. There's a limit of 500 raffle tickets to be sold. The drawing will be held at Santa Maria Motorcycles on June 1. The motorcycle will be on display at Sunday's golf tournament.
The foundation is also looking for any donations for raffle prizes as well as volunteers to help with Sunday's' tournament, assisting in set-up, golfer registration, selling raffle tickets and selling golf tickets for the helicopter golf ball drop.
Cali Cougars girls and boys basketball tryouts
The Cali Cougars travel basketball team will hold its team tryouts on Monday, April 1, and Wednesday, April 3, from 7-8:30 p.m. at Pioneer Valley High School.
All junior high and high school girls and boys are invited to try out for the local AAU certified travel basketball team.
For questions or more information, call Coach Mike Bloodworth at (805) 314-2788.