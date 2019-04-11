After its error-filled first set Thursday night, the St. Joseph boys volleyball team gathered itself well enough to stay in first place in the Ocean League.
The Knights saw underdog Santa Maria win the first set then took the next three for a 3-1 league win at the Saints' Wilson Gym. Set scores were 18-25, 25-14, 25-20, 25-18.
St. Joseph moved to 12-9, 9-1 and stayed ahead of second-place Nipomo, which is 8-2 in the Ocean League. The Knights and Titans split their two-match series.
Santa Maria is 0-11, 0-14, but the Saints did not look like a winless team Thursday night.
"I feel like we're a couple of missed serves away from being right there," said Santa Maria assistant coach Johnny Rodriguez, who filled in for Saints' head coach Stella Guild. Rodriguez said Guild had to miss the match because of a family emergency.
Rodriguez said, "I was proud of the way our boys played. They played with heart."
In the first set, the Knights consistently played balls that appeared headed long and were late on their court coverage.
St. Joseph saw Santa Maria narrow what had been a 14-9 deficit to 16-15 then had no answer for Jonathan Reyes' jump serve. The Knights kept mis-handling Reyes' hard, accurate serves and Reyes run off seven points to give the Saints a 22-16 lead. Santa Maria closed out the set on Jose Rodas' serve two possessions later.
The Knights fell behind 4-2 in the second set, but the match finally turned for them when Steven Vasquez and Jack Blackburn, fed with good, high sets from JP Smith, found their hitting groves.
Vasquez consistently pounded the ball effectively to the deep middle of the Saints' defense, and Blackburn knocked a steady stream of balls near the Santa Maria sideline for points.
Vasquez finished with a team-high 11 kills and Blackburn had nine.
"Our setter was late, and had to miss the first set," said Vasquez. "After that, we were able to get things sorted out."
Vasquez was a Second Team All-Mountain League selection for the St. Joseph basketball team. St. Joseph was without a key outside hitter, Angel Ortiz, who was an all-league first teamer for the basketball squad, Thursday night.
"Angel, I heard, had some family issues and is seeing his mom in Puerto Rico," said St. Joseph coach Josh Wong.
Smith gave his hitters some well-placed sets at crucial times, and that helped lift a sometimes inconsistent St. Joseph team.
"Our setter came late, and part of his not playing the first set was discipline and part of it was Sean (Gantt, a sophomore) is our setter of the future," said Wong. When he was in there, Smith came on as the match went along.
The Knights used a four-point serving run by Vincent Geronimo and a five-point run by Smith later to coast to a second-set win.
St. Joseph overcame a stubborn Santa Maria defense that Reyes, Robert Madrigal and Ulisses Zepeda sparked, plus Ulices Marcera's effective hitting, to take the last two sets and the match.
Santa Maria came from 12-7 down in the fourth set to tie it twice, at 15-15 and 16-16. The Knights finally went ahead for good, at 17-16, when a Santa Maria shot went just wide.
The Knights finished with a 9-2 run and the match ended when a Santa Maria shot went wide.
Smith finished with 26 assists and five aces. Geronimo wound up with five aces and four kills.
Blackburn is a team captain and a four-year varsity player.
"Consistency has been an issue for us," he acknowledged. "Sometimes we look like the No. 1 team (in the league). Sometimes we go out there and look like we've never played before, out there by ourselves. We have trouble realizing how good we can be sometimes."
Though the match was an up-and-down one for the Knights, "A win's a win," said Blackburn, and St. Joseph stayed in first place.
St. Joseph will host third-place Pioneer Valley at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Santa Maria will finish its season with a 5:30 p.m. game at Nipomo next Thursday.
Orcutt Academy 3, Mission Prep 0
The Spartans (8-12, 3-7) swept the Royals (6-18, 4-6) 25-18, 25-23, 25-16 in an Ocean League match at the Spartans' home gym at Orcutt Junior High School.
Kaden Bennett racked up seven kills for Orcutt. Kyle Zafiries had six kills and three blocks, and Dylen Zafiris had five. Tanner Buzard made 16 digs for the Spartans.
Paso Robles 3, Righetti 0
The Bearcats swept the Warriors (11-12, 0-6) 25-19, 25-20, 26-24 in a Mountain League match at Paso Robles.
Andrew White and Tanner Scott had 10 kills apiece for Righetti. Jesse Gabriel had seven.
Softball
Santa Maria 15, Orcutt Academy 5
The Saints (3-3, 5-11) rolled to a win over the Spartans (7-9, 0-6) at Lakeview Junior High School to open the second half of Ocean League play.
Daisy Esparza went 3-for-3 for Orcutt. Cielo Ruvalcaba was 2-for-4. Ahlexia Glidewell came in for injured Santa Maria starter Xchelle Glidewell in the second inning and earned the win.
The Saints racked up 16 hits. Several Saints had multiple hits.
Bishop Diego 14, VCA 4
The Lions fell by 10 runs to the Cardinals on Thursday.
Malia Bullock went a perfect 2-for-2 and scored two of the four VCA runs. Kyra Tullos smashed three hits on all three attempts including two doubles. Kassidy Heller drove two runners home on an RBI.
The Lions host Shandon at home on Friday
Morro Bay 1, Nipomo 0
The Pirates had less hits compared to the Titans with three to four.
But one of their hits helped key the victory in extra innings, as MBHS broke the tie and sealed the win in the road contest for the Titans.
Nipomo is now 9-6 overall and 4-2 in league.
Bakersfield 6, Hancock 5
The Renegades (20-16, 13-0) stung the Bulldogs (9-18, 5-8) with three unearned runs in the seventh and took this Western State Conference North game at Hancock.
The Bulldogs (9-18, 5-8) could not hold the 4-1 lead they had after three.
Two errors led to the three unearned Renegades' runs in the seventh. The Bulldogs scored two unearned runs themselves Thursday. With the Bulldogs down 6-4, Hancock pitcher Shaylyn Coy drove in a run with a ground out, but the rally ended there.
Coy went 2-for-4 Thursday.
Baseball
Moorpark 2, Hancock 1
MOORPARK - A.J. Herrera-Berrera delivered a walk-off single for the Raiders against Hancock College pitcher Dylan Kelley in the bottom of ninth in this Western State Conference North Division game at Moorpark College.
Kelley pitched a complete game for Hancock. Moorpark moved to 13-19, 7-10. Hancock is 16-17, 8-9.
Reed Odland singled in an unearned run for Hancock in the third to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead.