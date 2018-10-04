After serving two years on the City Council during which the city has overseen the Enos Ranch development and observed raises in key revenue sources, Dr. Michael Moats hopes to continue working for the people of Santa Maria.
Moats, who has run a private dermatology practice in Santa Maria for 40 years, was elected to the City Council in 2016. Prior to that, he served for seven years on Planning Commission.
Born and raised in West Los Angeles, Moats completed his bachelor’s degree and medical degree at UCLA. Just days after completing his post-doctoral training in dermatology at the University of Southern California, Moats moved to Santa Maria.
The 2018 council elections — which will be held Nov. 6 — will be the first under a district system. Moats, nonprofit development manager Gloria Soto and grocery store manager Raymond Acosta are running for the 3rd District position, which represents the southwest portion of the city. The 4th District position, which represents the southeast part of the city, is also up for election. Both council seats will have four-year terms.
Though Moats has two years left in his term, he decided to run in 2018 to align his council term with the election cycle of his home district.
Moats said he hopes to build on the work the City Council has done over the past two years.
“We’ve had the Enos Ranch project go online and open up since I’ve been on the council,” he said. “That’s provided lots of new shopping opportunities to the city of Santa Maria and it’s bringing in some additional tax revenue, which is making things a little easier for us.”
Moats highlighted that key city revenues have been up, partly as a result of Enos Ranch and other developments.
“Property taxes are up, sales taxes are up, the TOT — transient occupancy hotel — taxes are up — so a lot of things about the city are going well,” he said. “If it weren't for the demands of CalPERS for funds to supplement their retirement benefits of retired employees, the city might be in good financial condition.”
One problem facing the city currently is the ongoing budget deficits, Moats said.
“Even with increases in our income from other sources, the pension requirements the city has to fund because of the inadequate return from CalPERS is rather large,” he said. “It’s going to result in an ongoing — what we call structural budget deficit —- because there’s nothing the city can do to reduce what CalPERS demands we pay.”
Moats hopes that the 2018 version of Measure U, which will increase the current public safety sales tax from a quarter-cent to 1 cent, will address the city’s budgetary issues.
“So we’re going to the voters with our Measure U to increase our sales tax from 8 percent to 8.75 percent,” Moats said. “If it does pass, that’ll eliminate our structural budget deficit. As I campaign for myself this year, I’ll also be campaigning for Measure U.”
Encouraging the rejuvenation of the downtown area is another one of Moats’ priorities.
Moats noted the city approved a mixed-use building at the northwest corner of Broadway and Main Street. The building will have three stories of apartments on top of commercial uses at the ground level.
“I think that’s going to be of great benefit in improving the appearance of the downtown area,” Moats said, adding he would favor creating more mixed-use projects in the downtown center.
“I think to have a vibrant downtown it would be helpful to have people live in the downtown area,” Moats said. “That would provide people who would be customers for new restaurants, it would also aid in the revitalization of our Town Center mall. Hopefully, as we look out over the next few years, Santa Maria will take a new appearance downtown and look a lot better.”