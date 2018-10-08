Mahoney Road will be closed from Betteravia to Black roads in Santa Maria on Tuesday and Wednesday as the city performs maintenance to repair substandard roadway sections.
The roadway maintenance closure — which will take place from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. — will require a traffic detour to travel west on Betteravia Road and south on Black Road. Motorists traveling north to Santa Maria will be directed to continue north on Black Road, then east on Betteravia Road.
City officials ask that drivers obey all temporary traffic detour signs and reduce speeds while driving near ongoing roadway work.
Those with questions are asked to contact the Department of Public Works at 805-925-0951, ext. 2229.