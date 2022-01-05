A Lompoc High School baseball reunion is set for Saturday, Jan. 22.
The reunion will be held at 12 p.m. at Dan Bodary Field on the Lompoc High campus or at the Lompoc High cafeteria.
"We would like to let all the Lompoc High School baseball family and the Lompoc community know that the 2022 baseball reunion is still on as planned!" the reunion group said in an email to the Record. "This reunion is for ALL TEAMS from all years and anyone else who wants to attend."
The reunion will also provide an opportunity to honor longtime coach Dan Bodary, who died suddenly on Oct. 24.
"With that, coach Bodary will be at the reunion in spirit and would want the reunion to go on as planned," the email said. "We are doing everything we can to get the word out making sure everyone knows where and when we'll be getting together. We ask that all of you spend some time and reach out to everyone you know who could come share in this special event coach was working so hard to put together."
Some Lompoc greats will also be honored at the reunion, including Monte Bolinger, Dave Stegman, Jeff Bettendorf, Casey Candaele, Ryan Church, Seth Bean, Carlos Garcia and coach Tom Harmon.
In addition to the players who will be honored, coach Bodary will be honored and his No. 4 will be officially retired.
The group asks those planning on attending RSVP to have an estimate on how many people will be attending.
Those planning on attending need to send an email to danbodary4@gmail.com and how many will be in their party. This will be a food truck event and the group needs to let them know how much food and drink will be needed to accommodate everyone, and for the venue space. The food truck(s) will be available for everyone to purchase food and drinks during the event. Those who have already given an RSVP, can send us another note letting the group know they are still planning on attending.
Coach Bodary has many pictures, programs, patches and other memorabilia to give away at the event. There will be opportunity for those in attendance to share LHS baseball memories.
There will be a funeral service for coach Bodary at 10 a.m. on Jan. 22, 2022, at La Purisima Catholic Church, 213 W. Olive in Lompoc.
When he retired in 2001, Bodary was one of only four coaches in the state to have reached 600 wins. He went 615-284-13 in his 35 years as the head coach of the Braves, making him the sixth winningest coach in the history of the CIF Southern Section.
His 1970 team won 27 games in a row, a record that still stands. That winning streak reached 36 games in 1971, a mark that has been equaled just once but never surpassed, per Jim McKaskle, who coached the JV team in Bodary's first season when he took over the program in 1967. Jerry Thompson was Bodary's varsity assistant for two seasons. McKaskle then became the varsity assistant in 1969.
Bodary coached the Braves to CIF championship in 1970, 1974, 1979 and 1993