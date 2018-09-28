Joe Bailey
1. Righetti (5-1): The Warriors are my No. 1 team this week. I know Arroyo Grande has some major momentum, but Righetti has proven itself time and time again. Don't count out the Warriors when they meet Arroyo Grande on Oct. 12.
2. Arroyo Grande (5-1): Arroyo Grande was my gut pick at No. 1, but the main factor at putting them No. 2 is their lone loss to Helix (A really good team), was pretty one-sided (34-3) and Righetti's only loss was a 37-35 loss at Bakersfield Centennial (a decent team). Maybe I just think people are overlooking Righetti. Can't wait till they meet on Oct. 12.
3. Lompoc (3-2): I never counted out the Braves and they proved me right with a good showing against a solid St. Joseph team, winning 24-21 last week, though they sputtered a bit in the second half. Braves host Santa Ynez tonight in first-ever Channel League game for both squads.
4. St. Joseph (4-2): I don't think the Knights have found their stride yet, which is both frustrating and a bit exciting for St. Joseph fans. If they can regroup and finally play up to their potential, they can challenge for a Mountain League title and perhaps make a run in the CIF-CS Div. I playoffs.
5. Dos Pueblos (3-2): The Chargers lost to my No. 1 team Righetti last week and actually hung around with the Warriors for a minute.
6. Nipomo (3-2): I have Nipomo ahead of SLO, mostly because the Titans have played a tougher record than the Tigers. I think SLO would be 2-3 with Nipomo's record, losing to Golden West. But we'll find out who the better team is when the squads meet in Nipomo on Oct. 12.
7. San Luis Obispo (4-1): SLO is coming off its 70-point outburst against Hanford West. I think their best win is the one over Santa Ynez. They continue to make a statement as the best team in the Ocean League. We'll find out more tonight as they host Pioneer Valley.
8. Santa Ynez (3-2): The Pirates' two losses are by a combined 13 points and they've outscored opponents 123-65 on the season. They're oh-so-close to being 4-1 or even 5-0 on the season, though the loss to SLO is hard to argue with. The Channel League is going to be just about as tough as the LPL was for the Pirates. They're at Lompoc tonight.
9. Santa Barbara (3-2): The Dons are still hanging in there, but it's becoming clearer and clearer every week that no one will challenge Lompoc in the CL.
10. Paso Robles (2-4): The Bearcats have a formula it seems: Play a brutal preseason in order to sharpen up for league play. Now they're in the Mountain League and things start with tonight's game against Righetti. Can the Bearcats do what they've done in the past and struggle in preseason before running through league play? I don't know, but I want to find out.
Lorenzo
1. Arroyo Grande (5-1): They may have beaten a Bullard team that’s been struggling, but the Friday road win was against a longtime CIF Central Section Division I team – which likely further validates the Eagles are ready for this new realm.
2. Righetti (5-1): The Warriors move back to No. 2 after dismantling Channel League power Dos Pueblos.
3. Lompoc (3-2): The Braves make the biggest jump by moving five spots to No. 3 after knocking off a St. Joseph team that had been on a hot start. Lompoc also stays unbeaten against the Knights in all-time matchups (14-0 overall).
4. San Luis Obispo (4-1): While they poured 74 points on a Hanford West team that hasn’t produced a season of finishing .500 or better since 2005, the Tigers are off to their best start in the Pat Johnston era, and they stay neutral at No. 4 this week.
5. St. Joseph (4-2): The Knights were oh, so, close at Huyck Stadium last Friday but had difficulty containing Lompoc’s Cameron Iribarren in the end. An even bigger test awaits the Knights this Friday at Jay Will Stadium: No. 1 Arroyo Grande.
6. Santa Ynez (3-2): Maybe the 49 points in the homecoming win was a sign that the Pirates offense is starting to click. But, Lompoc’s defense did enough to slow down the Knights’ high-powered offense with Dustin Davis calling the plays. This Friday contest at Huyck could be a defensive battle again.
7. Santa Barbara (3-2): The Dons stay neutral at No. 7 after the bye week. They now get San Marcos in their annual rivalry game – and a Royals team coming off their first win of the year.
8. Dos Pueblos (3-2): Things have clearly been up-and-down for head coach Doug Caines and company.
9. Bishop Diego (3-3): Just when you thought the 42-15 loss to San Juan Capistrano St. Margaret’s last Friday was bad, the Cardinals now welcome Grace Brethren for a rare Saturday game. That’s right; the GB team that handed Westlake its first loss of the year last Friday and lost to Mountain View St. Francis in the CIF State Division 2-A championship game last December.
10. Nipomo (3-2): The Titans and the Santa Maria Saints add a new chapter to their rivalry: As Ocean League opponents. Could the Sept. 28 game give us a clear sense of who could be the league’s first ever champion?
On the bubble:.
Santa Maria (2-3): We’ll see what adjustments Dan Ellington and his staff made during the bye week for this key Friday contest against Nipomo at Dave Boyd Field.
Paso Robles (2-4): The Bearcats hung with an always well-coached and very physical Sanger team at Flamson Middle School last Friday.
Kenny Cress
1. Arroyo Grande
2. Righetti
3. Lompoc
4. St. Joseph
5. San Luis Obispo
6. Santa Barbara
7. Santa Ynez
8. Nipomo
9. Dos Pueblos
10. Paso Robles.
Elliott Stern
1. Arroyo Grande
2. Righetti
3. Lompoc
4. St. Joseph
5. San Luis Obispo
6. Santa Barbara
7. Dos Pueblos
8. Bishop Diego
9. Nipomo
10. Santa Ynez
Brian Stanley
1. Arroyo Grande (5-1)
2. Righetti (5-1)
3. Lompoc (3-2)
4. St. Joseph (4-2)
5. San Luis Obispo (4-1)
6. Dos Pueblos (3-2)
7. Nipomo (3-2)
8. Santa Ynez (3-2)
9. Paso Robles (2-4)
10. Santa Barbara (3-2)