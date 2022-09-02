FRESNO — Fresno State scored on its first three possessions in a span of 8 minutes and 8 seconds in Thursday night's game against Cal Poly.
It looked like the rout was on.
Cal Poly, though, staved off collapse and managed to keep the season-opening game close. The Bulldogs led 21-0 after the first quarter but didn't score again until about midway through the third quarter en route to a 35-7 win before 36,011 inside Valley Children's Stadium.
Cal Poly scored the only touchdown of the second quarter and produced three drives of 70 or more yards the rest of the way, but was held out of the end zone each time. The Mustangs lost to the Bulldogs for the ninth straight time, with all nine games played in Fresno.
Mustang freshman quarterback Jaden Jones, an Oxnard native, completed 20 of 38 passes for 211 yards and one touchdown leading coach Beau Baldwin's spread offense. Jones threw a nine-yard strike to Bryson Allen three minutes into the second period. Jones, an Oxnard High School grad, also scrambled out of the pocket several times, netting 59 yards on nine carries.
Cal Poly's 75-yard, nine-play scoring drive featured a 28-yard run by Shakobe Harper and two passes to Allen for a total of 17 yards. Allen is a transfer from the College of the Sequoias in Visalia.
Later in the second period, Cal Poly drove 84 yards to the Fresno State 8-yard line before a fourth-down pass to the left corner of the end zone was batted away by Cameron Lockridge.
The Mustangs also marched 70 yards on 16 plays to the Bulldog 5-yard line before an incomplete pass on fourth down thwarted that scoring opportunity with 4:03 to play in the third quarter.
And Cal Poly went 73 yards on 14 plays to the Fresno State 1-yard line before the Bulldogs put together a goal-line stand that kept the Mustangs out of the end zone with 6:16 to play in the game.
Allen finished with six catches for 52 yards while Chris Coleman and Josh Cuevas each made three catches. Coleman is a transfer from Fresno State.
The Mustang defense didn't really have an answer for Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener, who clinched the victory with a pair of second-half scoring passes -- 19 yards to Jordan Mims in the third quarter and eight yards to Raymond Pauwels in the fourth period.
Haener finished 36 of 42 for 377 yards with no interceptions. He was sacked three times -- one each by Ethan Rodriguez, Danid Meyer and Michael Otterstedt. Cal transfer Nikko Remigio caught nine passes and Jalen Moreno-Cropper seven for the Bulldogs.
Mims also rushed for 73 yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns -- a pair of one-yard runs in the first quarter -- and Malik Sherrod added 69 yards on just eight trips. Remigio ran 13 yards for Fresno State's second score in the first period.
Linebacker Je'kob Jones led Cal Poly defensively with six tackles.
There were no turnovers by either team and Cal Poly gave up just one sack.
Fresno State compiled advantages of 549 to 317 yards in total offense, 33-17 in first downs and 33:41 to 26:19 in time of possession.
The crowd of 36,011 is the fourth-largest to ever see a Cal Poly football game. Temperature at kickoff was 102 degrees.
Cal Poly plays its home opener Saturday, Sept. 10, against San Diego at 2 p.m. inside Alex G. Spanos Stadium.
Fresno State is set to host Oregon State on Sept. 10 at 7:30 p.m.
Fresno State went 10-3 a season ago, finishing 6-2 in the Mountain West Conference. The Bulldogs beat UTEP 31-24 in the New Mexico Bowl.
The Mustangs went 2-9 in Baldwin's first full season as head coach. Fresno State beat Cal Poly 63-10 a year ago. They were 0-3 in the three games they played during the pandemic-shortened season in the spring of 2021. Tim Walsh went 3-8 in his final season at Cal Poly in 2019.