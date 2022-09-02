FRESNO — Fresno State scored on its first three possessions in a span of 8 minutes and 8 seconds in Thursday night's game against Cal Poly.

It looked like the rout was on.

Cal Poly, though, staved off collapse and managed to keep the season-opening game close. The Bulldogs led 21-0 after the first quarter but didn't score again until about midway through the third quarter en route to a 35-7 win before 36,011 inside Valley Children's Stadium.

