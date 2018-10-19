Firefighters on Friday battled a 50-acre vegetation fire near Lopez Lake just outside of Arroyo Grande, according to Cal Fire.
The initial report of flames came around 2:15 p.m. and was around 8 acres, Cal Fire said. By 4 p.m., it had grown to approximately 50 acres.
Firefighters from Five Cities Fire and Pismo Fire along with officers from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department and the California Highway Patrol responded to assist Cal Fire.
By 4:30 p.m., Cal Fire reported forward progress of the blaze had been stopped at around 50 acres and that no structures were threatened. Cal Fire said firefighters would be onsite working to contain the fire for much of the night.