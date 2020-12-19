Elayne Klasson: Remarriage, a triumph of hope

It has been said of remarriage that it is a triumph of hope over experience. When people take the plunge and marry again, despite having experienced the pain of loss through death or divorce, they are affirming their hope.

But isn’t that what love is all about?

Despite the knowledge that, inevitably, things will end, the desire for love is so powerful that some of us try again. And again.

I’ve said to my kids that it is a cold, cruel world out there, and doing it with a partner softens the blows. Of course, I’ve also tried to instill in my kids the smarts to choose wisely, to not just grab at a pretty face or empty charm. Look for people with substance, people holding values they can be proud to stand beside, I’ve told them.

This is not to say I’ve always chosen wisely. In my early 20s, I made a disastrous first marriage. The divorce was a bad one. Not that I think there is any such thing as a good divorce. When Gwyneth Paltrow claimed the ending of her marriage was simply, “conscious uncoupling,” I gagged. Come on, endings are painful. And endings when there are children involved are really, really painful.

After all, there exists in front of you a lifetime of birthdays, graduations, births, grandparenting and holiday dinners to be shared with someone who represents a painful chapter in one’s life.

I’ve been divorced from the father of my older two kids for nearly 40 years, and though we behave with civility toward one another at events celebrating our children and grandchildren, this man inevitably pushes my buttons. I grit my teeth as I smile and listen to his endless (I feel) self-aggrandizing stories. And, I am pretty sure he feels this same annoyance about my own irritating behaviors. But there are our children … now almost approaching middle age. So, we soldier on and behave ourselves.