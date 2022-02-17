Soccer is one of those games where a team can dominate and not always come out on top.
That was not the case Thursday. Santa Maria's girls were clearly the better team and the Saints did come out with the win.
Santa Maria defeated Bakersfield Golden Valley 3-2 in the CIF Central Section Division 4 playoffs, advancing to the semifinals.
Santa Maria, the No. 2 seed in the bracket and the 2021 Division 5 champ, will host Ocean League foe No. 14 Morro Bay in the semifinals on Tuesday.
Maria Reyes scored the Saints' first two goals Thursday before Yvette Abundiz put the Saints up 3-1 with a free kick goal.
Reyes had a stellar evening, slicing through the Golden Valley defense and weaving through defenders, delighting the large home crowd.
"We started with a lot of good energy," Reyes said. "Everybody was supporting each other and holding each other accountable. It wasn't my goal, it was the entire team's goal. If it wasn't for the assist, or the pass before that, there's no goal."
Reyes' dribbling skills brought the crowd to life multiple times as the Bulldog defenders had trouble taking the ball off her.
"Having the support from the crowd, and especially with my dad cheering right next to me, it really pushes us" Reyes said. "Hearing the crowd, I knew it was my time to push forward and not go back."
Morro Bay beat No. 3 Bakersfield Ridgeview 3-2 in the first round and No. 6 Caruthers 1-0 in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
The semifinal is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Santa Maria High. The Saints beat the Pirates 3-3 in an overtime shootout win and also lost to the Pirates 1-0 in the most recent meeting of the two teams.
Reyes put the Saints up front with a goal in the 28th minute on Thursday. Golden Valley, though, didn't stay down for long, scoring on a 25-yard free kick from Alina Garcia before halftime.
Though the Saints applied constant pressure and won the time of possession battle, neither team found the back of the net until Reyes scored again with 15 minutes left in the game, booming a left-footed free kick over the Bulldog keeper and into the net.
"I just wanted to put the ball in a spot where we could score," Reyes said of her dazzling free kick goal. "Someone would either be there for the rebound or it would go into the goal."
Senior Yvette Abundiz added to the Saints' lead with another booming free kick goal near the end of regulation, giving Santa Maria a 3-1 advantage.
The Bulldogs scored in stoppage time after the Saints were called for a handball in the penalty area and Golden Valley was awarded a penalty kick, which Alexandra Gallardo knocked through.
Santa Maria is now 12-6-4 on the season. Golden Valley, which was the No. 7 seed, ends its season with a 11-11-2 record. Morro Bay is 10-10 on the year. The Pirates went 5-7 in the Ocean League.
Saints coach Cristian Alvarez felt the team started "a little shaky" at the start of the game Thursday.
"The halftime break really allowed us to regroup and go over our game plan," Alvarez said. "They executed it pretty well."
Alvarez said of Reyes' play: "She's been a key player for us throughout the season. She's a little engine that we have, she doesn't get tired and she's always hustling. She has a magic left foot."
Senior sweeper Lizbeth Velazquez also had another strong game leading the Saints' defense and leaving everything she had on the field as she collapsed on the pitch at the final whistle.
"She's our wall," Alvarez said. "She's one of our captains and we talked about going back-to-back this year and we've struggled with a lot of injuries. She's banged up a bit, but nothing she can't handle."