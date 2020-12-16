Cachuma Lake receives third planting of rainbow trout

Four thousand pounds of triploid rainbow trout were released into Cachuma Lake on Wednesday, making it the third release this year by Santa Barbara County Parks in cooperation with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The agencies were granted a private stocking permit for up to 16,000 pounds of rainbow trout for the 2020-21 season, according to County Parks officials. The fourth and final 4,000-pound release is scheduled for the spring of 2021.

According to officials, the fish are trucked in from Mt. Lassen Trout Farms Inc. in Paynes Creek, and range in size from half-pound “catchables” to 8-pound trophies.

County Parks officials invite the public to enjoy the recreational area while continuing to follow COVID-19 safety protocol reminders posted throughout the park.

Fishing from the shore in the recreation area or from a boat is open year-round with a valid fishing license. Boat, pontoon, outboard and kayak rentals also are available at the Cachuma Lake Marina.

For those who plan to bring their own boating vessels, due to a 30-day quagga mussel restriction at the lake, boats must be inspected and tagged by Cachuma Lake staff at least 30 days prior to visit.

Annual passes for U.S. veterans are $10 and are valid for one year from the date of purchase. The special pass allows veterans access to Cachuma Recreation Area and Jalama Beach county parks during daylight hours.