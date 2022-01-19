Righetti's girls water polo team had three players earn top All-Mountain League honors this past season.
Starting goalkeeper Madisyn Cutliff, a senior, was named the league's co-Goalie of the Year, sharing the honor with Kaitlyn Hebrard of Paso Robles.
Arroyo Grande's Izabella Straley, another senior, was named the league's Most Valuable Player after leading the Eagles to the Mountain League championship and a 26-9 overall record. The Eagles went 10-0 in the Mountain League and lost in the CIF Central Section Division 1 title game to Clovis, falling 11-10. The Eagles then won the CIF State Division 2 title.
Righetti finished second in the league behind Arroyo Grande then went on to win the CIF Central Section Division 2 championship.
Righetti had two more seniors land on the Mountain League First Team in Ella Green and Kayli Hernandez, both as attackers.
Arroyo Grande had three field players on the First Team in Madelina Kasper, Liberty Massman and Trinity Hamilton, three senior attackers. Arroyo Grande goalie Emma Galvan was named to the First Team. Galvan is a senior.
Morro Bay sophomore Josephine Davis earned First Team honors.
Righetti had three more players earn Second Team All-League honors. They are Isabella Almaguer, Elliana Ryan and Jenna Salazar. They are all seniors. Arroyo Grande seniors Avy Newton and Makayla Hermesch are on the Second Team, along with Morro Bay's Sydney Beckett and Atascadero's Annika Pauscher.
Arroyo Grande senior Kolbie Mello is on the Second Team.
Righetti's Zoe McGehee was named Honorable Mention, along with Arroyo Grande's Emma Pasquini, Atascadero's Kylee Duran and Paso Robles' Allison Hernandez.
Ocean League
Santa Maria's Madison Garrity and Pioneer Valley's Katherine Vega earned First Team honors in the Ocean League.
San Luis Obispo junior Gaylynn Kirn was named the Ocean League's MVP and teammate Kaya Burden was named the Goalie of the Year.
Nipomo seniors Emma Marsalek and Allyson Crawer earned First Team honors as well.
San Luis Obispo had four players on the First Team in seniors Alex Melton, Bella Nemling and Evan Sosa-Hammond and junior Elle Jensen.
Santa Maria's Jennifer Chavez, a set defender, earned Second Team honors, as did Pioneer Valley's Zitlaly Hernandez. Nipomo's Natalie Barton, Haley Anderson-Cera and Trinity Beebe earned Second Team recognition.
San Luis Obispo's Stella Gray, Maddie Shannon and Leia Halley are on the Second Team.
Santa Maria driver Sandra Velasquez earned Honorable Mention, joined by SLO's Anika Hibble, Nipomo's Becca Abbott and Pioneer Valley's Deisy Sanchez.