The Santa Ynez boys water polo team rolled past Paso Robles 10-6 on Sept. 8.

The Pirates led 5-2 at halftime. Landon Lassahn led the Pirates in scoring with six goals, Bennett Thorne had two and Zack Bennett and Cooper Haws each scored once. Cristian Sotelo led the Pirate defense with seven steals and an earned exclusion.

Lassahn and Ernesto Suarez had four steals as well. Overall, the Pirates had 24 steals in the game.

"I was very happy with our team's defense," Santa Ynez coach Jake Kalkowski said. "We made some changes to our normal game plan and it really paid off."

The Pirates have a busy week next week as they played Morro Bay on Wednesday and host Malibu on Thursday. They then head to the Clovis West Invitational on Friday and Saturday.

Girls water polo

Santa Ynez tops Pioneer Valley

The Pirates beat Pioneer Valley 30-0 on Sept. 8 as Haylee Fox scored nine goals and added seven steals and an assist.

Sydney Gills had six goals and two steals and Lily Kallens finished with three goals, two assists and three steals.

Weylin Hawkins added three goals, four assists and four steals.

Girls golf

Pirates compete at Mountain League dual

Santa Ynez played 18 holes at Cypress Ridge in Arroyo Grande Monday with the six other Mountain League schools. The Pirates placed sixth out of seven teams as Mackenzie Phelan led the Pirates with a 92. Fellow sophomores Addison West and Sierra Freedman also broke 100 Monday, shooting 96 and 99, respectively, both season low scores for them.

Freshman Katherine Becerra shot a 121, a new personal best. Arroyo Grande won the tournament with a team score of 384 and Arroyo Grande sisters Bella and Gigi Gunasayan tied for the low round of the day with 72.

San Luis Obispo (440) was second, Paso Robles (510) was third, St. Joseph (519) was fourth and Righetti (539) was fifth. Atascadero (565) was seventh.

Cross country

Carmona leads Pirates

Santa Ynez ran at the Morro Bay Invitational on Saturday and Ricky Carmona led the Pirate boys once again with a PR of 20:44.

Metteos Damamnias was the Pirates' No. 2 finisher with a PR of 21:16, followed by Gaul Torres and Nathan Fletcher, who improved by 43 seconds with a time of 22:01. Brooke Phelan led the varsity girls and improved by 22 seconds. Coach Todd Ruskauff said the Pirates then jumped in the ocean and stopped for burgers and pizza on the way home from a long day in Morro Bay.