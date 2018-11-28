Santa Ynez Valley Zen Sangha (SYVZS) will present a special night of meditative sound on Wednesday, Dec. 5 from 7-8:30 p.m.
Jesse Flower-Ambroch, a lifelong musician, will lead the group, exploring the healing, restorative, and contemplative powers of vibration and deep listening. He will play an array of unique and beautiful instruments, including chimes, bowls, gongs and more.
The group will also be asked to participate through shared breathing and vocalization.
In 2013, a powerful experience with sound changed Flower-Ambroch's relationship to music and spirituality. Since then he has been studying the healing powers of sound and sharing this practice with individuals and groups. He practiced under the guidance of Alexandre Tannous, and has since worked with a wide variety of groups including pregnant couples, hospice patients and corporate clients such as Google & TED.
The event will take place at the hall of the Los Olivos Community Organization (formerly the Santa Ynez Valley Grange #644). The suggested donation is $25 at the door. Jesse Flower-Ambroch can be reached at 732-763-7220 or syv.zen@gmail.com.