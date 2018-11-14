A strong ridge of high pressure over the Central Coast will produce a pattern of moderate to fresh, 13 to 24 mph — and at times gusty — northeasterly Santa Lucia winds during the overnight and morning hours, shifting to onshore out of the northwest during the afternoon hours Thursday and Friday.
That condition will keep the marine layer out to sea and will produce cold mornings and mild to warm afternoons through Friday afternoon.
However, variable amounts of smoke from the recent Ventura County wildfires will continue to move over the Central Coast.
Note: Periods of gusty Santa Lucia winds combined with continued above-normal temperatures and very dry fuels will keep fire danger at extreme levels across much of the Central Coast through Friday.
Thursday's high temperatures will reach the mid-70s in the Santa Ynez Valley. The beaches will be mostly in the mid- to upper 60s. The overnight lows will drop to the mid-30s in the Valley.
The long-range models are showing that a trough of low-pressure will break down the high-pressure ridge responsible for the extremely low relative humidity levels later on Friday into Sunday, bringing the potential for marine low clouds with areas of fog and mist.
More importantly, it appears that a series of low-pressure systems may bring precipitation to most of California during Thanksgiving week.
The Central Coast could see significant rain on Thanksgiving Day; but remember, long-range models are subject to change.
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed
36/82 38/80 40/77 42/75 45/73 41/71 44/63
Seawater Temperatures
Pacific Ocean water temperatures along the coastline will range between 55 and 59 degrees through Monday.
Surf Report
A 6- to 8-foot northwesterly deep-water swell, with a 15- to 17-second period, will arrive along our coastline Thursday into Friday.
A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly deep-water swell, with an 8- to 14-second period, is forecast for Saturday, decreasing to 3 to 5 feet, with an 8- to 12-second period, Sunday into Monday.
Your Weekly PG&E Safety Tip
If long-range forecasts pan out and rain comes to the Central Coast next week, drive extra cautiously on the wet roadways.
The first rain that falls after a dry spell mixes with the oil and rubber dust that’s collected on the asphalt, creating a slick surface that can send a car sliding during rapid acceleration, sharp turns or hard braking.