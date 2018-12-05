An upper-level low-pressure system that developed about 300 miles to the west of San Francisco on Tuesday will move in a southeasterly direction and track off the coastline into Thursday.
That upper-level low-pressure system will be reflected at the surface by a 1,006-millibar low-pressure system and an associated front.
The condition produced increasing southerly winds, clouds and rain showers on Tuesday afternoon that will continue into Thursday.
Total rainfall amounts from the system should range between 0.50 and 0.75 of an inch. Snow elevations are expected to rise to 5,000 feet.
Partly cloudy weather with night and morning low clouds and fog and slightly warmer temperatures are forecast along our coastline Friday into Sunday.
The longer-range guidance suggests an area of low pressure will move through the Central Coast early next week, bringing a chance of widespread rain and mountain snow.
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed
47/56 42/61 37/63 38/64 41/61 42/62 43/65
Seawater Temperatures
Waters of the Pacific Ocean near shore will range between 54 and 57 degrees through Monday.
Surf Report
Southerly shallow-water seas will build to 7 to 9 feet, with a 6- to 8-second period, on Wednesday.
Then a 6- to 8-foot west-northwesterly deep-water swell, with a 22- to 24-second period, is forecast along our coastline Thursday, increasing to 7 to 9 feet, with a 16- to 18-second period, on Friday.
That west-northwesterly swell will decrease to 4 to 6 feet, with a 14- to 16-second period, Saturday into Sunday.
A 9- to 11-foot northwesterly deep-water swell, with a 14- to 16-second period, is expected along our coastline Monday and Tuesday.
Your Weekly PG&E Safety Tip
Storms and other weather events can sometimes cause power outages. During and after such an event, keep away from flooded areas and downed trees. Those areas can hide downed power lines that are energized.
Call 9-1-1 immediately when you see a downed power line. Then, call Pacific Gas and Electric Co. Customer Service Line toll-free at 800-743-5000.