Other than some patchy ground fog during the morning hours, skies will be clear Thursday and Friday, with moderate to fresh, 13- to 24-mph northeasterly Santa Lucia winds across the Santa Ynez Valley.
The winds should subside by late morning hours, shift to out of the northwest and increase during the afternoon hours.
Temperatures will mostly be in the upper 70s to low 80s during the afternoon hours, dipping down to the 40s under a dry air mass overnight.
High pressure over the West Coast will continue to dominate our weather. Fresh to strong 19- to 31-mph offshore Santa Lucia winds are forecast Saturday and Sunday.
Consequently, air temperatures are expected to reach the mid- to high 80s along the coastline this weekend.
As with the development of any dry and strong wind events, fire danger will escalate.
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed
40/80 41/81 43/88 43/87 46/82 47/80 49/79
Seawater Temperatures
Pacific Ocean temperatures along the coast will range between 56 and 60 degrees through Monday.
Surf Report
A 2- to 4-foot northwesterly deep-water swell, with an 18- to 20-second period, will arrive along our coastline Wednesday, increasing to 4 to 6 feet, with a 15- to 17-second period, Thursday into Friday morning.
A 3- to 5-foot northwesterly deep-water sea and swell, with a 5- to 13-second period, is forecast along our coastline Friday afternoon into Sunday.
Your Weekly PG&E Safety Tip
For public safety, Pacific Gas and Electric Co. may need to turn off electricity service in high-threat areas when extreme fire danger conditions occur.
Company representatives will attempt to contact customers in advance, when possible, to give them time to prepare. To lean more, visit www.pge.com.