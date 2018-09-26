High pressure that began to build over the Central Coast on Tuesday and continuing into Wednesday will result in warmer temperatures — in fact, around 5 to 10 degrees above normal —through Thursday.
Cooling is expected late in the week as an area of low pressure develops off the West Coast, with further cooling possible this weekend.
A few of the long-range models are indicating rain starting Oct. 2 and continuing into Oct. 3.
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed
50/91 52/80 51/75 50/77 50/74 49/73 48/72
Seawater Temperatures
Ocean water temperatures will range between 54 and 58 degrees through Tuesday.
Surf Report
A 2- to 4-foot northwesterly deep-water sea and swell, with a 5- to 11-second period, will develop along our coastline Thursday.
Then a 2- to 3-foot northwesterly deep-water swell, with an 8- to 12-second period, is forecast along our coastline Friday into Sunday.
A high-energy westerly swell could arrive between Oct. 3 and 4.
This Week’s PG&E Safety Tip
According to Cal Fire, nearly 90 percent of all wildfires in California are caused by people, often when they are engaged in routine activities.
Tasks like mowing the lawn and using a line trimmer or a chainsaw can spark a wildfire. Similarly, worn brakes and dragging tow chains can also cause sparks and ignite a fire while driving.
To learn more about preventing wildfires, visit: www.pge.com.