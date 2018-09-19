Weak high pressure will build over the West Coast from Wednesday into Thursday, bringing generally fair and slightly warmer weather.
Gusty northeasterly Santa Lucia winds during the morning hours will push the marine layer out to sea, keeping the skies mostly clear.
Then a trough of low-pressure will pass through the Central Coast on Friday into Saturday, carrying gentle to moderate 8 to 18 mph winds and increasing clouds with areas of fog and drizzle during the night and morning hours.
That system will be followed by strong to gale-force 25 to 38 mph northwesterly winds and mostly clear skies on Sunday into next week.
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed
46/86 47/81 49/79 50/85 50/84 48/84 49/83
Seawater Temperatures
Pacific Ocean waters will range between 53 and 57 degrees through Tuesday along the shoreline.
Surf Report
A 5- to 7-foot northwesterly deep-water sea and swell, with a 5- to 14-second period, is forecast along our coastline Wednesday into Thursday.
A 3- to 5-foot northwesterly deep-water swell, with an 8- to 12-second period, will develop along our coastline Friday into Saturday, becoming a 4- to 6-foot northwesterly deep-water) sea and swell, with a 5- to 15-second period, Sunday into Monday.
Your Weekly PG&E Safety Tip
According to Cal Fire, nearly 90 percent of all wildfires in California are caused by people, often when they are engaged in routine activities.
Tasks like mowing the lawn and using a line trimmer or a chain saw can spark a wildfire. Similarly, worn brakes, exposed wheel rims and dragging tow chains can also cause sparks and ignite a fire while driving.
That means everyone needs to use extra caution during the hot, dry fire season.
To lean more, visit www.pge.com.