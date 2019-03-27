A 999-millibar low-pressure system and associated cold front expected to move through the Central Coast on Wednesday with fresh to strong, 19 to 31 mph southerly winds, rain and a chance of afternoon thunderstorms will give way to drier conditions Thursday.
The system is expected to bring colder air and rainfall estimates forecast to range between 0.25 and 0.33 of an inch, with snow levels reaching 4,500 feet.
Dry weather, along with strong to gale-force, 25 to 38 mph afternoon northwesterly winds will develop along the coastline Thursday and continue into Saturday.
Rain showers are forecast next Tuesday and Wednesday.
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue
49/62 40/64 38/68 39/72 42/73 45/70 46/68
Seawater Temperatures
Pacific Ocean waters along the coastline will range between 54 and 56 degrees into Sunday.
Surf Report
A 5- to 7-foot west-northwesterly deep-water swell, with an 8- to 12-second period, is forecast along our coastline Wednesday. Combined with Wednesday's west-northwesterly swell will be 3- to 5-foot southerly shallow-water seas.
Strong to gale-force, 25 to 38 mph northwesterly winds will generate a 5- to 7-foot northwesterly deep-water sea and swell, with a 5- to 15-second period, Thursday into Sunday.
Your Weekly PG&E Safety Tip
Never use a candle for light during a power failure. Candles can be fire hazards, especially if there are children in the home, if the candles are being carried from room to room or if the electricity was lost due to an earthquake, which may produce aftershocks.
Instead, have battery-powered lanterns and flashlights handy, with plenty of spare batteries. New LED lanterns throw off a lot of light and use far less power than old-school incandescent and even fluorescent bulbs, so batteries will last much longer.