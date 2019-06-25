A dry cold front will pass through the Central Coast on Wednesday, while the Eastern Pacific high will move southeastward toward California.
That will produce a steep pressure gradient, which will create fresh to strong, 19 to 31 mph northwesterly winds Wednesday, building to moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force, 32 to 46 mph levels along the coastline during the afternoon Thursday through Wednesday.
The winds will mix out the marine layer, leaving behind clear skies Thursday into Wednesday. The northwesterly onshore winds also will help mitigate heating.
Long-range models suggest a warming trend to above-average temperatures is possible in early July, but no extreme heat event is expected.
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue
51/83 49/82 48/84 51/87 51/88 54/90 54/89
Seawater Temperatures
Pacific Ocean temperatures will range between 51 and 54 degrees Thursday into Wednesday.
Surf Report
Increasing northwesterly winds will generate a 4- to 6-foot northwesterly deep-water sea and swell, with a 5- to 11-second period, on Wednesday, increasing to 5 to 7 feet with the same period Thursday into Wednesday.
Combined with the northwesterly sea and swell will be a 1- to 3-foot Southern Hemisphere deep-water swell, with a 20- to 22-second period, along our coastline Monday, increasing to 2 to 4 feet, with an 18- to 20-second period, by Tuesday.
