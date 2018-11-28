A warm front started to produce increasing clouds and rain showers Wednesday afternoon and night.
But a strong cold front will produce moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force , 32 to 46 mph southerly winds, with gusts to 55 mph, along the coastline Thursday.
Periods of heavy rain and mountain snow are also expected Thursday across the Sierra Nevada.
Total rainfall amounts along the Central Coast are expected to range between 1.5 and 3.5 inches.
Strong to gale-force, 25 to 38 mph northwesterly winds, partly cloudy skies and cool weather are forecast for Friday.
Then an upper-level low-pressure system is expected to produce increasing clouds and between 0.50 and 0.75 of an inch of rain Saturday. In fact, this system may produce low-elevation snow, with levels possibly as low as 3,500 feet.
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed
51/60 44/64 46/63 43/61 39/60 40/62 41/62
Seawater Temperatures
Pacific Ocean waters will range between 57 and 59 degrees through Monday along the coastline.
Surf Report
A west-northwesterly deep-water swell will increase to 10 to 12 feet, with a 15- to 20-second period, on Wednesday and will peak Thursday at 14 to 16 feet, with a 15- to 17-second period.
Combined with Thursday's swell will be 7- to 9-foot southerly shallow-water seas.
Thr west-northwesterly deep-water sea and swell will decrease to 10 to 12 feet, with a 7- to 15-second period, on Friday, further lowering to 6 to 8 feet, with an 8- to 12-second period, on Saturday.
An 11- to 13-foot northwesterly deep-water sea and swell, with a 5- to 14-second period, is forecast for Sunday, decreasing to 8 to 10 feet Monday.
Your Weekly PG&E Safety Tip
Storms and other events can sometimes cause power outages. During and after such an event, keep away from flooded areas and downed trees. Those areas can hide downed power lines that are energized.
Call 911 immediately if you witness a downed power line. Then call Pacific Gas and Electric Co. toll-free at 1-800-743-5000.